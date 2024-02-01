DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.24

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 6848381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,918,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,258,006. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.