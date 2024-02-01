Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares None Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 33.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

