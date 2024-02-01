Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUGT opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

