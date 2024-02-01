Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

