Diageo plc (LON:DGE) to Issue $0.41 Dividend

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,876.50 ($36.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,802.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,044.91.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,050 ($38.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.32) to GBX 2,500 ($31.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.42) to GBX 3,550 ($45.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,500 ($44.50) to GBX 3,200 ($40.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,435.71 ($43.68).

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). Insiders have bought a total of 305 shares of company stock valued at $872,152 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.