Desjardins Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$44.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a top pick rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.75.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock opened at C$32.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.39. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0766932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

