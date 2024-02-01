Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Deluxe by 424.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

