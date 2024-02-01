Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.055 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.8%.

DKL opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

