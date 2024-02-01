Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 292,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 74,941 shares.The stock last traded at $37.23 and had previously closed at $37.49.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $692.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

