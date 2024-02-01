DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a $102.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James cut SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.

Get SouthState alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSB

SouthState Stock Down 3.9 %

SouthState Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SouthState by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SouthState by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.