DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a $102.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James cut SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.
In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SouthState by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SouthState by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
