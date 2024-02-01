DA Davidson Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 160,258 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

