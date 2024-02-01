Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 5.2 %

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $53.44 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $610,628. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

