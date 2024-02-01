Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $610,628. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $8,100,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

