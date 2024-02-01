Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $239.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

