Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

