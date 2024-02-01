Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

