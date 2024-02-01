Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.84.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

