Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.20

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 46778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cricut Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,726,531.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $6,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,586,303 shares in the company, valued at $87,726,531.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,785,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,453,301. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

