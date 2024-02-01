Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,191,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,020.00.

Coursera Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coursera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

