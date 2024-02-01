Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Corteva Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,484,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.