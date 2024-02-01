Corning Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

