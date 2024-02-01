Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Roku by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $88.06 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,332,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

