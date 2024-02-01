Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $218.95 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.