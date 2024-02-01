Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 126.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 320.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $369.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.27. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $383.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

