Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $111,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

