Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.