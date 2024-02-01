Corleen M. Roche Purchases 2,000 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) CFO Corleen M. Roche acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock Stock Up 2.1 %

CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

