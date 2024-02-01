Contrasting CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CAE and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CAE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 1 3 0 2.40 Airbus 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 91.90%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Airbus.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CAE pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Airbus pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

64.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 6.79% 7.90% 3.48% Airbus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $4.42 billion 1.44 $168.47 million $0.69 29.02 Airbus N/A N/A N/A $2.12 75.67

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Airbus. CAE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CAE beats Airbus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.