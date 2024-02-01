Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $245.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

