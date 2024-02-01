Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,374 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $84,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

ED opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

