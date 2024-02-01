ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 319,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

