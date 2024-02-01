CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Insider Activity

CNMD stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

