Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 19,570,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.61. 163,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,701. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.70. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,757,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,906,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,014,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,118,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.