Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 19,570,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of CFLT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.61. 163,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,701. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.70. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on CFLT
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,757,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,906,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,014,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,118,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
