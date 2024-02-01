Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,786 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Concentrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Concentrix by 433.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

