Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Concentrix has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Concentrix to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $151.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Concentrix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

