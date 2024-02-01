Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Concentrix has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Concentrix to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of CNXC opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $151.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
