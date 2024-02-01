Comparing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 96.17% 19.53% 15.87% Range Resources 33.85% 21.56% 10.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 2.13 $242.17 million $4.42 3.30 Range Resources $4.15 billion 1.69 $1.18 billion $5.58 5.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SandRidge Energy pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SandRidge Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SandRidge Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SandRidge Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 3 10 8 0 2.24

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Range Resources beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

