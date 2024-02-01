Comparing Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) & RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Ballard Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $83.80 million 11.69 -$173.49 million ($0.54) -6.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems.

5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A -4.31% Ballard Power Systems -209.79% -12.22% -11.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Ballard Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballard Power Systems 2 11 1 0 1.93

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, France, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Spain, India, Taiwan, Norway, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

