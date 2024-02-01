Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Commvault Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $92.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,141.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

