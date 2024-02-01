Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

