Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $324,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $150.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

