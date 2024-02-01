Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

