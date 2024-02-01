Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CMCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 35,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.32.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.
