Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 35,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,558,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

