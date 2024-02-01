Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,559 shares of company stock worth $530,863 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.2 %

COLB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. 219,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,209. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

