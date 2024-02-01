Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,693,018. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

