CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.62.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,134,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

