CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

