CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lessened by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,367 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 5.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of CME Group worth $213,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.39. 174,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.04. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock worth $4,292,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

