Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 250,002 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $102,500.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clene by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

