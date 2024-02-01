Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

