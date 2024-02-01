Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $162,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

